Mute have shared the newly remastered Coil track “Either His, or Yours”, the third track revealed from “Gold is the Metal (With the Broadest Shoulders),” due on limited-edition vinyl, CD and digitally on 30 October 2026 through Mute and Coil’s own imprint Threshold House.

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Mute have shared the newly remastered Coil track “Either His, or Yours”, the third track revealed from “Gold is the Metal (With the Broadest Shoulders),” due on limited-edition vinyl, CD and digitally on 30 October 2026 through Mute and Coil’s own imprint Threshold House.

Side-Line covered the reissue’s announcement and its first single, “Cardinal Points,” in July, when Mute and Threshold House confirmed the 30 October release date and the reissue’s catalog number, COIL3. “Either His, or Yours” follows that track and the subsequent “Aqua Regalia” as the reissue’s third pre-release song, and sits at position thirteen on the album’s sixteen-track sequence.

“Gold is the Metal (With the Broadest Shoulders)” is the closing album in a trilogy that began with “Scatology” (1984) and “Horse Rotorvator” (1986), drawing on textural and instrumental material sidelined during “Horse Rotorvator’s” sequencing. The reissue restores artwork reconstructed by Stephen Thrower and his partner Ossian Brown (a member of Coil from 1999 to 2004), using archive material that includes artefacts, photographs and personal notes made by the late John Balance, alongside new sleeve notes. It is the first release in a new partnership between Mute and Threshold House that will bring four early Coil albums back into print with restored artwork and previously unseen imagery.

Coil’s “Gold is the Metal” release details

The album’s full, sixteen-track running order remains “The Last Rites of Spring,” “Paradisiac,” “Thump,” “For Us They Will,” “The Broken Wheel,” “Boy in a Suitcase,” “Golden Hole,” “Cardinal Points,” “Red Slur,” “…Of Free Enterprise,” “Aqua Regalia,” “Metal in the Head,” “Either His, or Yours,” “Chickenskin,” “Soundtrap” and “The First Five Minutes after Violent Death,” all carrying the 2026 remaster. Mute and Threshold House plan to follow “Gold is the Metal” with further early Coil reissues: the soundtrack for Derek Jarman’s “The Angelic Conversation,” the previously unreleased music Coil recorded for Clive Barker’s “Hellraiser,” and the compilation “Unnatural History.”

About Coil

Coil formed in London in 1982 as a solo project of John Balance (born Geoffrey Burton, 1962-2004), then a member of Psychic TV. The project became a duo when Balance’s partner Peter Christopherson (1955-2010), formerly of Throbbing Gristle, joined him. Coil’s first release, the one-sided 12″ single “How to Destroy Angels,” came out in 1984. Stephen Thrower joined the group during the recording of “Horse Rotorvator” (1986) and remained through “Gold is the Metal (With the Broadest Shoulders)” (1987), the third and closing album of a trilogy that also included “Scatology” (1984).

Coil released music through the 1990s and 2000s that ranged from the industrial dance of “Windowpane” to the ambient “Time Machines” (1998) and the two-volume “Musick to Play in the Dark.” John Balance died in 2004 after a fall at the band’s home, and Coil effectively ended; Peter Christopherson continued to oversee reissues of the group’s catalog until his own death in 2010. In July 2026, Mute and Threshold House announced the “Gold is the Metal (With the Broadest Shoulders)” reissue for 30 October, along with its first single, “Cardinal Points,” followed by a second track, “Aqua Regalia.” “Either His, or Yours” is the third song to surface ahead of that release date.

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