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The Cincinnati synth-pop duo Studio II have released the Studio II “Clementine” single via Bandcamp. The digital two-track release pairs the title song with an alternate version, “Clementine (Seedless)”. Studio II consists of the brothers David and Warren Harrison (Hungry Lucy).

“Clementine” is a slightly darker song than the duo’s previous releases.

Both versions of “Clementine” follow the band’s recent run of digital singles and the 2025 four-track release “North on a Southbound Train“.

<a href="https://studioii.bandcamp.com/album/clementine-single" rel="noopener">Clementine (single) by Studio II</a>

About Studio II

Studio II is a sibling synth-pop duo based in Cincinnati, Ohio, built around vocalist/lyricist David Harrison and composer/producer Warren Harrison, who is also known for his work with Jess Lamb and former darkwave/trip-hop project Hungry Lucy. The brothers began writing, recording and performing synth-pop material together in 1986, later relocating from the south coast of England to the Cincinnati area.

In the late 1980s, the duo issued the privately pressed 7″ single, “Little Girl Dreams” backed with “Superior Race”, alongside cassette releases. The 7″ was released as a small-run pressing of around 200 copies and is since long sold out.

After a long break the project resurfaced digitally with the single “Silence is Never” in March 2001, followed by “Runwalker” in November 2020. Their ten-track album “The Good the Bad the Odd and the Slightly Depraved” was released on April 1, 2022.

Since 2022, Studio II have continued to release new material at a steady pace. Digital singles “Again”, “The Reasons”, “Say to Me” and “Lead You Astray” arrived during 2023, followed by “Adrian’s Sister” in 2024 and the four-track EP “North on a Southbound Train” in March 2025.

Warren Harrison worked as composer/producer for Jess Lamb and The Factory, while his earlier duo Hungry Lucy released several darkwave and trip-hop albums through labels such as Alfa Matrix and their own imprint Hungry Lucy Music.

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