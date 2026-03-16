Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

ROD is—or was—a Polish project that bids farewell to its loyal fans with this split album. If you’re unfamiliar with the band, this is a great opportunity to discover them, as well as the other projects featured on the album in which each member is involved.

From the idiosyncratic ROD, which created a kind of Polish, danceable experimental New-Wave with Polish lyrics, to the rather melodic, Krautrock-inspired DN, to the Cinematic-leaning Hansollo, and finally the more Industrial Hip-Hop-oriented RIP, this album has a lot to offer.

Not always immediately accessible, the record is nevertheless worth discovering and also contains a few rare highlights, such as the sensual track “Aurora” by Hansollo.

Listen to “Aurora” by Hansollo:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/aurora

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)