Liquid G. – Distortion Of Reality (Digital Album – Liquid G)

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It’s been a while since we last heard from Belgian Electro veteran Peter van Bogaert, aka Liquid G. The current world leaders seem to have inspired him to compose this new piece.

Liquid G. has been active for 40 years now, and I have been following Peter’s work since its inception. “Distortion Of Reality” also harks back to the project’s origins. It presents a raw, unpolished, and dark form of Electro that fits perfectly within the Belgian EBM landscape of the ’80s. While the sound and production may feel more contemporary, I still recognize the artist’s raw, almost archaic style of composition. He has omitted his own voice to make room for evocative spoken-word samples. Ultimately, this release unfolds like a kind of EBM Soundtrack that vintage synth enthusiasts will certainly appreciate. Some tracks sound as if they have been revived from a distant past. The opening pieces feel somewhat minimalistic, but gradually the songs become more elaborate, revealing increasingly overwhelming sounds.

With some additional sampling or vocals, it might have sounded even better, in my opinion. Liquid G. is back, venting his anger at those so-called world leaders. And in that intention, we can only support the artist. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Distortion Of Reality”:

https://liquid-g.bandcamp.com/track/distortion-of-reality

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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