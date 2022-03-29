Studio II finally finishes debut synthpop album – after 30 years – and releases ‘The Good the Bad the Odd and the Slightly Depraved’ on April 1st

After a 30-year hiatus, brothers David and Warren Harrison (Jess Lamb / Hungry Lucy) have reunited as Studio II. The duo have released their long awaited debut album, “The Good the Bad the Odd and the Slightly Depraved” holding a collection of synthpop songs written from both sides of the Atlantic, over the span of many years.

The 10-song album opens with “Letters From America” which is an ode to a long distance relationship spanning two continents and the longing to be together again. “Little Girl Dreams” is a new and updated version of the duo’s first single (from 1987), bringing together the original lyrics and a new lush soundscape.

The collection of songs concludes with the two new singles. “Silence is Never” and “Runwalker”.

Available on all digital platforms on Apr 1, 2022 and in pre-order via Bandcamp below. Advised for fans of Erasure, Yazoo or Pet Shop Boys.

And below are the two previous singles.

