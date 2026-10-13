Striped Light shares the single ‘Foolish’ featuring Elizabeth Bernholz of Gazelle Twin, from the album ‘For All This Beauty’, out 6 November on MemeTune.

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Striped Light, the collaborative project led by Benge, shares the single ‘Foolish’, featuring Elizabeth Bernholz of Gazelle Twin on vocals. The track is the second reveal from the album “For All This Beauty,” out 6 November 2026 on MemeTune. The album follows “Atoms,” featuring Tara Busch, which Side-Line covered in September as the record’s first single.

<a href="https://zackdagoba.bandcamp.com/album/striped-light-for-all-this-beauty" target="_blank" rel="noopener">For All This Beauty by Striped Light</a>

Elizabeth Bernholz describes ‘Foolish’ as a time capsule for innocence and nostalgia

Bernholz, who records and performs as Gazelle Twin, addressed what drew her back to the song when the single was announced:

“This collaboration feels like a time capsule for innocence and nostalgia, made in a very different time and place, when I was trying to carve a very different sound of my own. I loved the chance to make something simple and sweet. Working with Benge’s beautiful, emotional synth arrangements, the song practically wrote itself and my vocals fell into place so naturally. What a dream.”

“For All This Beauty” carries nine tracks, each pairing Benge’s arrangements with a different vocalist: “Atoms” and “Between The Trees” and “Motorcade” with Tara Busch, “Foolish” with Elizabeth Bernholz, “Dive Deep” and “The City” with Hannah Peel, “Echoes” and “Wake Up” with Serafina Steer, and “Sleep” with Juliana Venter.

About Striped Light

Striped Light is the long-running collaborative project of Benjamin David Edwards, known as Benge, a synthesizer musician and producer whose other credits include Creep Show, Wrangler and John Foxx and the Maths. Benge began working with synthesizers as a child in the 1970s, built a home studio, and went on to found the label Expanding Records.

He started writing the songs that became Striped Light in 2007 with Tunng’s Sam Genders as lyricist, then recorded vocal parts with Hannah Peel, Elizabeth Bernholz, Serafina Steer, Juliana Venter and Tara Busch over the years that followed, with Kuma Harada on bass, Max Middleton on Minimoog and Mike Lindsay on guitar. John Foxx created the album’s artwork and Eoin Richardson illustrated the band. The project was set aside as Benge’s other collaborations with John Foxx, Neil Arthur of Blancmange and Wrangler took priority.

Manager Steve Malins revived Striped Light in 2023, and the album was completed and mixed at Benge’s MemeTune studio. “For All This Beauty” follows “Atoms,” the project’s first single from the album, and is set for release on 6 November 2026.

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