Stendeck – Carnage (Album – Hymen Records)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Cinematographic, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD, Double 12” Vinyl.

Background/Info: After a hiatus of six years,

Alessandro Zampieri aka Stendeck strikes back with the sixth official album of his music project. After having released albums on Geska Records and Tympanik Audio, “Carnage” is the first work released by Hymen Records. The album features vocals by Kristi Lyn Scaccia and the voices of Les Voix Obscures Choir. The album seems to be inspired by fake news.

Content: Stendeck remains mainly driven by the sound of IDM; an intelligent Electronic creation driven by broken rhythms, evasive atmospheres and sensual female vocals. Some passages are more into mystic moods while other cuts are pure cinematographic music. This album is without a shadow of a doubt the most versatile work of the artist.

+ + + : Stendeck holds on to its good-old influences, remaining impacted by IDM, but this work is also much more cinematographic than ever before. I however prefer the IDM cuts, which also have something pretty sensual –especially when driven by a slow tempo and the sexy timbre of the voice of Kristi Lyn Scaccia. There are numerous great songs featured on this album, but “New Dark Age” and “Eyeless Creatures Gently Stifle The Ivy Lady” both definitely are outstanding (quite curiously these tracks are instrumental edits).

– – – : I expected a bit more out of the song featuring Les Voix Obscures Choir.

Conclusion: It’s good to see Stendeck releasing a new, visionary album, which clearly stands for the most creative and intelligent side of Electro-Underground music.

Best songs: “New Dark Age”, “Eyeless Creatures Gently Stifle The Ivy Lady”, “Red Neon”, “Queen Of Beauty Tragic Obsession”, “Thirteen Wolves Mass Conspiracy”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.stendeck.com / www.facebook.com/stendeckmusic

Label: www.hymen-records.com / www.facebook.com/hymenrecords