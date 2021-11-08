Contagious Orgasm – Through The Cracks Of Entrapment (Single – Ant-Zen)

Background/Info: Active since the late 80s, Contagious Orgams has released an endless number of productions since then. Driven by Hiroshi Hashimoto, the project regularly released new stuff by Ant-Zen, this new single being the newest exponent.

Content: Both tracks clearly remind us of the essence of Industrial music. It’s a mix of easily recognizable Industrial percussion –which is mainly emerging at the second cut, which has been mixed with dark Electro atmospheres, samplings and field recordings. 

+ + + : What I like the most at this single is the good-old power and magic of Industrial percussion. The second cut “Shelter In Place” is a cool track revealing this Industrial aspect, reminding me of the good-old times. About the opening track “Feel” I like the evolution from Industrial into a kind of slower, Dubby cadence.

– – – : The global result sounds somewhat a bit improvised and disjointed.

Conclusion: Contagious Orgasm remains a true reference when it comes to Industrial/Experimental music.

Best songs: “Shelter In Place”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/coolsssm

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


