Contagious Orgasm – Through The Cracks Of Entrapment (Single – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Active since the late 80s, Contagious Orgams has…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Active since the late 80s, Contagious Orgams has released an endless number of productions since then. Driven by Hiroshi Hashimoto, the project regularly released new stuff by Ant-Zen, this new single being the newest exponent.
Content: Both tracks clearly remind us of the essence of Industrial music. It’s a mix of easily recognizable Industrial percussion –which is mainly emerging at the second cut, which has been mixed with dark Electro atmospheres, samplings and field recordings.
+ + + : What I like the most at this single is the good-old power and magic of Industrial percussion. The second cut “Shelter In Place” is a cool track revealing this Industrial aspect, reminding me of the good-old times. About the opening track “Feel” I like the evolution from Industrial into a kind of slower, Dubby cadence.
– – – : The global result sounds somewhat a bit improvised and disjointed.
Conclusion: Contagious Orgasm remains a true reference when it comes to Industrial/Experimental music.
Best songs: “Shelter In Place”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/coolsssm
