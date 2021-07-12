Swiss electro artist Stendeck returns after 6 years with new album ‘Carnage’

Out in a few days is “Carnage”, the all new album by Stendeck, an artist based in Lugano, Switzerland. Stendeck ala Alessandro Zampieri released a number of albums on Geska Records and Tympanik Audio but the project didn’t release anything new since 2015.

Zampieri is a classically trained pianist and formed Stendeck in 1999 as part of a growing interest in electronic music. In 2002 he made his first demo album, “A crash into another world” which was followed by the 2005 album “Can you hear my call” on Geska Records in a mastering by Mike Wells of Gridlock. After the release of “Faces” in 2007, also on Geska Records, Stendeck switched to Tympanik Audio for his next album, “Sonnambula” (2009). Two more releases followed, “Scintilla” (2011) and “Folgor” (2015), after which the project hibernated.

Featured on this all new album are vocals of Kristi Lyn Scaccia and the voices of the ‘Les Voix Obscures’ choir. The album is out as a double vinyl (in a limited edition of just 200 copies) and on CD.

Here’s the video for the excellent track “Somewhere nobody knows”.