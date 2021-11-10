Bitcrush – Dead Corners (Single – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Krautrock, Cinematographic, Experimental. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: You for sure remember Gridlock, which was…
Background/Info: You for sure remember Gridlock, which was featuring Mike Cadoo. After the split of this duo, Cadoo focused on his solo-project Bitcrush. Most of the works were released on his own label n5MD. It’s already a while ago we heard new stuff from Bitcrush, but Mike Cadoo released two new tracks on Ant-Zen.
Content: Both songs are definitely appealing to Krautrock; instrumental edits with Psychedelic guitar playing and achieved with electronic treatments. There also is a strong Cinematographic feeling emerging from the composition, which comes mainly through on the title song.
+ + + : It’s good to see Bitcrush back on track and releasing new material on Ant-Zen definitely is a way to gain a wider audience. I like the title song for its fusion between all the different influences; kind of Cinematographic-Krautrock experience.
– – – : Two songs isn’t that enough to speak about a major release. The B-side track (cf. “On Infinite”) is just fine, but nothing more.
Conclusion: Bitcrush strikes back appealing a diversified audience, which moves in between Krautrock and Cinematographic music.
Best songs: “Dead Corners”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.bitcrish.net / www.facebook.com/haveyoulostyourway
