(Interview by Karo Kratochwil) Statiqbloom is one of those projects I instinctively follow with every new release – whether it’s Fade Kainer’s own work or collaborations, like the excellent record with Blush Response. On the eve of the new Statiqbloom album The Casket Nest, we connected once again, and Fade agreed to answer a few questions about weight, restraint, and staying honest in a world that keeps burning.

Karo: The new Statiqbloom album The Casket Nest feels like a very concentrated statement : seven tracks, with a heavy focus on weight, repetition, and tension rather than constant forward drive. In the context of Threat and your work with Blush Response, what did you want to strip away this time, and what did you want to sharpen?

Fade: With The Casket Nest, I wanted to strip away any sense of comfort or predictability. Threat had a confrontational energy, the collaboration with Blush Response thrived on exchange and movement, but this record is more oppressive – sometimes slower, heavier, almost claustrophobic. I wanted to sharpen the sense of gravity, to let repetition, tension, and density carry more weight.

There’s also a darkness drawn from the world outside – the album is in dialogue with ongoing suffering, conflict, and human fragility that we witness daily. Harsh, grinding textures coexist with quiet, suspended atmospheres, creating a kind of reflective pressure, moments to feel both the weight of reality and the traces of memory within it.

Karo: In our previous conversations, you described each Statiqbloom release as a chapter tied to a specific headspace: insomnia, relocation, survival. What personal or psychological landscape does The Casket Nestdocument for you, and where do you see it in the longer Statiqbloom narrative?

Fade: If previous releases explored personal survival or adaptation, The Casket Nest documents a more external and existential pressure – the imprint of suffering, war, and the collapse of certainty. Internally, it’s a reflection on what it means to bear witness to pain that is not yours, but still impossible to ignore. Psychologically, it’s about containment – the tension between chaos outside and the quiet interior moments where thought and memory persist. Sonically, the record mirrors this duality: harsh, oppressive noise and moments of stark density contrasted against quieter, more esoteric textures. In the larger STATIQBLOOM narrative, it’s a chapter of reflection, of holding weight and observing what remains after shock or confrontation.

Karo: The album text talks about “sound as substance: heavy, pressurized, deliberately restrained.” On a practical level, how did that idea shape your studio process? Were there specific production or mixing decisions where you consciously chose restraint over impact, or tension over release?

Fade: This record demanded that every sound feel like it had mass, almost physical presence. Harsh textures were treated as objects pressing into the space, while quieter passages became counterpoints – fragile atmospheres that create tension through their vulnerability. I deliberately resisted adding relief or ease, letting the pressure remain constant, letting discomfort coexist with reflection. In mixing and production, restraint became a tool: allowing a low drone to dominate a passage, letting distortion linger, and leaving space for subtle textures to emerge quietly between heavier elements. The result is a dynamic tension with moments of intensity punctuated by air that feels lingering, as if filled with smoke.

Karo: Tracks like “Salt the Flower” and its instrumental version seem to open a more ritualistic, atmospheric space inside the record, while still feeling dangerous. What role do those pieces play in the overall architecture of the album, and how do you decide when a track needs vocals versus when it should remain purely textural?

Fade: “Salt the Flower” acts as a breathing room within an otherwise oppressive sonic landscape. It’s quiet, esoteric, and atmospheric, yet carries danger in its fragility – like a memory under threat, or a moment of stillness in a world falling apart. Vocals anchor a track, provide focus, and create narrative weight, but sometimes ambiguity is more powerful. Instrumental versions or textural passages allow the listener to inhabit the tension, to feel the contrast between what is harsh and what is ethereal. The interplay between these extremes is central to the album’s architecture – it mirrors the push and pull of chaos and reflection, violence and fragility.

Karo: You’ve always balanced brutal, mechanical elements with unstable, almost ghost-like melodies. On The Casket Nest, did you find yourself pushing either side of that spectrum further – and did you ever catch yourself going too far into abstraction or too far into straight rhythm and needing to pull it back?

Fade: Yes. The brutal, mechanical textures are still present alongside slow movements, while melodic, ethereal elements have been distilled to fleeting, ghost-like traces. The tension arises in their juxtaposition – allowing suffocation by the density, then being suspended in the quieter, fragile passages. There were moments when either side threatened to dominate: the oppressive textures risking monotony, the melodic elements too fragile to hold weight. Constantly, I had to pull them back into place, ensuring that harshness and subtlety coexist, creating a dynamic tension that mirrors both internal pressure and the weight of witnessing external suffering.

Karo: The physical edition, steel-grey vinyl, numbered, very limited, and the Bandcamp community around Statiqbloom suggest a very intentional relationship with objects and with supporters. How do you think about merch and physical formats now: as simple carriers of sound, as relics, as part of world-building… or something else?

Fade: Physical objects become anchors, reminders that sound is something material, something to inhabit rather than simply stream. Steel-grey vinyl, limited numbering, and tactile design make each copy an artifact – something special, a vessel for the weight and tension of the record. These editions create a relationship with listeners. They allow the music to exist as both object and experience – something to be held, reflected on, and shared, a tangible counterpoint to the chaos and impermanence of the world outside.

Karo: Looking at the upcoming year, how do you imagine translating The Casket Nest to the stage? Are there specific pieces of hardware, visuals, or staging ideas you want to explore to make this material feel different live compared to previous tours?

Fade: Live, the record becomes immersive and more physical. Harsh textures press into the space, drones create weight and presence, and quiet passages allow listeners to sink into reflection. It’s about inhabiting the tension rather than observing it. Visuals will be minimal and shadowy, reinforcing the contrast between pressure and stillness.

Karo: You’ve often spoken about integrity in the age of algorithms and about Statiqbloom as “immersion, sound as a mirror.” With a new album, festival appearances, and collaborations ahead, what does that philosophy mean in practice for the next 12 months – in terms of where you play, who you work with, and how close you stay to your core community?

Fade: For me, it’s about presence and care. The project has always been about creating something where listeners can engage fully in spaces of reflection, tension, and immersion. The next year is about maintaining that integrity – choosing collaborators, venues, and contexts that respect the depth and weight of the work. STATIQBLOOM reflects both the outer and inner worlds of violence, fragility, and beauty. It’s about cultivating environments where attention, perception, and shared experience matter, even in the middle of a world of chaos and conflict.

About Statiqbloom

Statiqbloom is the post-industrial and industrial techno project of Fade Kainer. Kainer set up the project in 2013 after Batillus ended. Kainer later ran Statiqbloom as a duo with Denman C. Anderson from 2016 to 2020. The project is now based in Berlin and continues as Kainer’s solo outlet.

Statiqbloom debited with the self-released “Mask Visions Poison” in 2013, followed by “Blue Moon Blood” on April 28, 2017 and the EP “Infinite Spectre” on July 27, 2018.

Statiqbloom then signed with Metropolis for “Asphyxia”, released on June 7, 2019, and followed it with “Beneath The Whelm” on July 10, 2020. Kainer moved on with Sonic Groove for “Threat” on March 26, 2022 and “Kain” on March 8, 2024, then teamed with Blush Response for the Hands EP “Folding In” on April 25, 2025. Out now is “The Casket Nest”, released via Hands on March 6, 2026.

