Depeche Mode issue new track ‘Universal Soldier’ on War Child’s ‘Help(2)’ charity album

The English electronic band Depeche Mode has just released the brand new track “Universal Soldier” via War Child Records. The track is out now as part of the charity compilation “HELP(2)“, released on March 6, 2026, and is included alongside contributions from Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilüfer Yanya, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

Musically the new Depeche Mode track sounds like a (slower) cousin of or the continuation of “Oh Well”.

“Help(2)” was recorded during a week of sessions in November 2025 at Abbey Road Studios under executive producer James Ford. War Child says every purchase or stream of the album supports its work with children affected by conflict.

The compilation is available from War Child in double-CD and gatefold double-vinyl editions, with the official store also listing a bonus Oasis live recording on physical editions.

<a href="https://warchildrecords.bandcamp.com/album/help-2" rel="noopener">HELP(2) by War Child Records</a>

About Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode emerged in Basildon, Essex, in 1980 with Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher and Vince Clarke; the band’s official archives list that four-piece line-up on its 1980 live dates. Their debut album “Speak and Spell” followed on October 5, 1981. After Clarke’s exit, the group moved into “A Broken Frame”, released on September 27, 1982, and “Construction Time Again”, released on August 22, 1983.

Later releases included “Violator” on March 19, 1990 and “Songs of Faith and Devotion” on March 22, 1993. After Alan Wilder’s departure, the band continued with Gahan, Gore and Fletcher, and since 2022 Depeche Mode has consisted of Gahan and Gore after the passing of Fletcher. They released “Memento Mori” on March 24, 2023, then issued the live album “Memento Mori: Mexico City” on December 5, 2025.

