Kim Lunner, the Norwegian synth and future pop artist, has released his latest single “With You” today. The track serves as a preview of his upcoming album “Midnight Sky”, which is scheduled for release on May 30, 2025 via Town And Towers Records.

According to press materials from Town And Towers Records, “With You” highlights Lunner’s signature synth-driven sound, a style fans can expect to hear throughout “Midnight Sky.”

Fans can explore Kim Lunner’s releases via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://kimlunner.bandcamp.com/track/with-you">With You by kim lunner</a>

About Kim Lunner

Kim Lunner, born in Norway in 1977, has been active in the music scene since 2011. He debuted with his first album, released on May 20, 2020 through Russian synth label Scent Air Records. Following Russia’s invasion, Lunner transitioned to the Danish label Town And Towers Records in 2022.

In 2020, Lunner also began providing his own vocals for his songs. Over the course of his career, he has released more than 25 singles, four EPs, and five albums.

A drummer by training, Lunner is known for crafting his own drum beats and favoring compositions built around slow tempos and distinctive synth patterns. His lyrics often reflect personal experiences of loss, longing, love, frustration, and anger.

In 2023, Lunner joined the Norwegian future pop band Supercraft and co-founded the project State of Anguish alongside Egil Thoms Hansen.

“Midnight Sky”, Kim Lunner’s forthcoming album, is described by his label as a collection of rhythmically driven tracks designed to be both catchy and danceable.

