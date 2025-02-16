Stahlgeist returns with 5-track single ‘Silence’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Stahlgeist, a Hungarian old-school EBM duo, has launched the “Silence” EP offering 5 tracks which act as precursors to the upcoming “Justice” album.

Musically you can expect pounding basslines fused with punishing rhythms, dissonant noise, and powerful vocals. Their thematic focus handles human frailty, dystopian tensions, and a fiery appetite for vengeance.

Included are 2 versions of the title track (single version and and altered version), the opening track “Justice” and club versions of both “Justice” and “Molester”. The EP is out first via Bandcamp with all other platforms to follow on February 28th.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/silence-ep-2">Silence EP by STAHLGEIST</a>

The duo comprises Istvan Gazdag (First Aid 4 Souls, First Aid Tech) and Tamás Bank (Worker Munkás, Interzone Inc.). Their partnership began with “Escape Reality” in 2019, reworked into “Altered Reality” in 2022.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/altered-reality">Altered Reality by STAHLGEIST</a>

Influenced by EBM pioneers like Leæther Strip, :Wumpscut:, Nitzer Ebb, Front Line Assembly, Mentallo & The Fixer, and And One, Stahlgeist’s material is being released through the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix.

