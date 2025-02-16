Kap Bambino drop ‘No Domination’ bomb ahead of new album

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The French indietronic duo Kap Bambino have just dropped the title track of their upcoming new album, “No Domination”. “No Domination” follows the “Parasite” single and again comes accompanied by a video. This time you get a monochrome live performance.

The new single and video is out via Cleopatra Records.

About Kap Bambino

Kap Bambino, formed in Bordeaux, France, in 2001, is an electronic music duo comprising vocalist Caroline Martial and keyboardist Orion Bouvier. They established their independent label, WWILKO, to release their music.

Kap Bambino’s sound blends electro-punk, chiptune, and experimental elements. The duo has released several albums, including “Love” (2002), “Zero Life Night Vision” (2006), “Blacklist” (2009), “Devotion” (2012), and “Dust, Fierce, Forever” (2019).

In addition to their work as a duo, both members engage in side projects: Bouvier with Groupgris and Martial with Khima France.

