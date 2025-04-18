Stahlgeist – Silence (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)
The Hungarian duo Stahlgeist is currently busy finishing their latest album. Istvan Gazdag (First Aid 4 Souls, First Aid Tech) and Tamás Bank (Worker Munkás, Interzone Inc.) offer us a foretaste with this new EP.
We are presented with five tracks—though in reality, it’s three original songs accompanied by two alternative edits. The influences remain rooted in solid EBM, driven by aggressive bass lines that occasionally recall Thomas P. Heckmann, but with an added EBM edge. The sound is highly dynamic, propelled by robust sequencing, with occasional sparse vocals scattered throughout.
Stahlgeist stays true to their path: uncompromising EBM that builds anticipation for the upcoming album. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Justice”:
https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/justice
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.