November 5, 2026

Spammerheads and Azote Mental announce split LP ‘Resistencia al Impacto’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026

Spanish EBM act Spammerheads and Madrid synthpunk-EBM project Azote Mental release the split LP “Resistencia al Impacto” on Caustic Records, 10 December 2026.

Spammerheads and Azote Mental "Resistencia al Impacto" split LP cover artwork
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Spanish EBM act Spammerheads and Madrid-based synthpunk-EBM project Azote Mental will release a split LP, “Resistencia al Impacto,” on Caustic Records on 10 December 2026. The album is available for pre-order as a splatter-colored 12″ vinyl, limited to 300 copies.

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The split pairs four new EBM tracks from Spammerheads, based in Valencia, with five tracks from Azote Mental, including the live favorites “Deseo” and “Vidas Heladas” alongside previously unreleased material. Caustic Records describes Spammerheads as one of Spain’s leading EBM acts and Azote Mental’s inclusion as the band’s first-ever vinyl pressing.

“Resistencia al Impacto” is available to pre-order on Bandcamp ahead of its 10 December 2026 release.

About Spammerheads

Spammerheads is an EBM act based in Valencia, Spain. The band has released music through Caustic Records, including a 2022 vinyl EP. In 2025, Spammerheads collaborated with Nightcrawler on the single “Ghostless” and released the album “The Mire Chronicles,” a record informed by the 2024 Valencia floods. “Resistencia al Impacto,” the band’s split LP with Azote Mental, follows in December 2026 with four new tracks.

About Azote Mental

Azote Mental is a synthpunk-EBM project based in Madrid, Spain. “Resistencia al Impacto” marks the band’s first release pressed to vinyl, featuring the live tracks “Deseo” and “Vidas Heladas” alongside previously unreleased material, released through Caustic Records alongside Valencia act Spammerheads.

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