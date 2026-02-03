Spammerheads – The Mire Chronicles (Digital/Vinyl Album – Banshees Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Spanish duo Spammerheads has been active for several years now and has released multiple albums. “The Mire Chronicles” is an album that deals with powerlessness, frustration, loss, and other emotions resulting from unexpected events, such as the floods that ravaged Valencia—an experience the duo themselves were affected by.

It’s remarkable how dramatic events can spark creativity, and in this case, result in a strong album. The work sounds powerful and is driven by aggressive, repetitive sequences. Genre-wise, it feels like a perfect cross-pollination between EBM and Dark-Electro. At times, it carries a distinctly ’90s vibe, while at other moments Industrial elements come to the fore. The vocals—and especially the drive and passion behind them—are occasionally reminiscent of Claus Larsen.

While some tracks could benefit from a bit more elaboration here and there, overall this is an interesting and commendable album that held my full attention throughout. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Don’t Get Off The Route – Digital Bonus Track”:

https://spammerheads.bandcamp.com/track/dont-get-off-the-route-digital-bonus-track

Related newsNightcrawler and Spammerheads attack fabricated idols on 'Ghostless' single - Out now

