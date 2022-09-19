Spanish old school EBM act Spammerheads releases new EP ‘ Tar Blood / Cement Skin’ on vinyl

Spammerheads, an old school EBM act from Valencia, Spain, is back with a new release…

Spammerheads, an old school EBM act from Valencia, Spain, is back with a new release on Soil Records: “Tar Blood / Cement Skin”. The EP comes in a limited edition of 300 copies in pink vinyl. The release will specifically attract all early Front 242 fans, and you can actually almost call them the Spanish Spetsnaz.

In a reaction the band says: “This is without a doubt our most personal work to date. During the previous works we have been experimenting looking for our sound and in this work we have found it. It is a raw sound, which brings us back to the sounds of the suburban factories, that were part of that scenario in which we lived when we were children. We feel very satisfied with the work because we believe that the album conveys that strange energy typical of today’s big cities, shrouded in smog, pollution air and decadence.”

Spammerheads formed as a duo (Ana Escudero and David Garrido) in 2019 and they first landed in the scene with the track “Lluvia Ácida” followed by the tapes “Bricks for Reconstruction” and “Espai, Temps i Matèria ” in 2021.

