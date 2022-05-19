Sonologyst – Interdimensional (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Unexplained Sounds Group label owner Raffaele Pezzella…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Unexplained Sounds Group label owner Raffaele Pezzella moves back to Cold Spring to release the newest work of his Sonologyst music project. It’s a new conceptual work inspired by scientist Michio Kaku exploring the ‘paraphysical dimension of cosmic music.’
Content: The work of Sonologyst is a new kind of sonic puzzle or sound collage mixing dark atmospheres with vintage sound treatments and Experimental music reminding me of the early 80s era. The tracks have been progressively built up by an impressive arsenal of noises and manipulated sound treatments.
+ + + : Raffaele Pezzella reveals himself as a true sound scientist. You get the impression the sounds of this work have been composed in a sonic lab instead of a studio. But I like the accessible format of the work which I think is mainly due to the dark atmospheres recovering the work. This album makes me think of an imaginary fusion between Experimental- and Ambient music but even Krautrock.
– – – : Sonologyst remains a true sonic enigma which is not always easy to catch and to endure. You better like Experimental productions when listening to Sonologyst.
Conclusion: I’m always impressed by the sonic complexity of Sonologyst compositions and this new work is not that different but it’s one of the best albums of the Italian artist in history.
Best songs: “Ad Astra”, “Through Memories And Galaxies”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/sonologyst
