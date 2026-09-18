Sonic Panda release “Bailes Con Beelzebub” on No Where Records on 18 September, featuring a Rotersand rework and Lucky Seven remix.

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No Where Records releases Sonic Panda’s new single “Bailes Con Beelzebub” on 18 September, a four-track EP led by the title track and including a rework by German industrial pop act Rotersand. The Beijing-based Sino-Spanish duo issues the release digitally and on vinyl and CD, the physical editions packaged with an exclusive comic book that extends Sonic Panda’s visual universe.

The tracklist runs “Bailes Con Beelzebub,” the Rotersand rework of the same track, a Carlsed remix of the earlier single “Lucky Seven,” and a live recording of “Invisible Boy” taped in Tokyo. Sonic Panda describes the title track as “a provocative industrial track that uses religious horror tropes to critique the current political crisis.”

Rotersand is the German act formed in September 2002 by Günther Gerl and singer Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg, later joined by Udo Hüppe; the band describes its own sound as “industrial pop.” Rotersand released the album “Don’t Become The Thing You Hated” via Metropolis and Trisol in 2025, preceded by the singles “Sexiness Of Slow” and “Private Firmament.”

<a href="https://sonicpanda.bandcamp.com/album/bailes-con-beelzebub" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bailes Con Beelzebub by Sonic Panda</a>

Sonic Panda also released an official video for “Bailes Con Beelzebub.”

About Sonic Panda

Sonic Panda was formed in 2024 as a Beijing-based Sino-Spanish duo built around Pere Ibañez and Seni Ren, with material written by Ibañez and produced by Barcelona-based Carlsed. The project’s first release was “Life Is A Flower,” issued on 22 August 2024 through OhMyDog Records, followed by an original-song run of “Foreigners” on 10 January 2025, “King Cobra” on 28 February 2025 and “Stonewall 1969” on 20 June 2025. The six-track “King Cobra (Remixes)” EP followed on 5 September 2025 and the single “Lucky Seven” on 24 October 2025.

Sonic Panda signed to No Where Records for the single “Invisible Boy,” released on 6 March 2026 alongside a Carlsed alternate version. The duo is continuing work on a debut album titled “Neomelodrama.” “Bailes Con Beelzebub” is the project’s first release to feature an outside remix credit from an established industrial act, with Rotersand reworking the title track for the new EP.

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