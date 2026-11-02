Ghosts in the Graveyard released the reissue “Monsters for the Masses: Resurrected” on 23 October 2026 via Re:Mission Entertainment, with a new video.

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Ten years after its 2016 debut, Seattle deathrock act Ghosts in the Graveyard released the reissue “Monsters for the Masses: Resurrected” on 23 October 2026 through Re:Mission Entertainment. The reissue remasters and re-records the band’s 2016 debut, and the band followed it on 31 October with a video for “Old Dark House: Resurrected Version.”

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/monsters-for-the-masses-resurrected" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Monsters for the Masses: Resurrected by Ghosts In The Graveyard</a>

The original “Monsters for the Masses” came out 21 October 2016 on A.D.S.R. Musicwerks, written by Paul Morgan with lyrics by Byron C. Miller, except “Another Night,” co-written with Shelly Miller. The 13-track “Resurrected” edition remasters and re-records the original tracklist, including “Monster Mask: Resurrected Version” and “Old Dark House: Resurrected Version,” and adds a new recording of the Afghan Whigs song “Debonair,” written by Greg Dulli. Chris Longo mastered the reissue. It is available as a digital album and as a limited CD digipak edition of 100 copies, both through Bandcamp.

The reissue’s first video, for “Monster Mask: Resurrected Version,” was directed by Byron C. Miller and contains extensive flashing lights; viewers sensitive to strobing should take note before watching. The second video, for “Old Dark House: Resurrected Version,” follows the song’s seance-themed narrative from the original album.

Byron Miller on the album’s origins

Asked about the original record, Miller tied it to his move out of his previous band: “This album means the world to me. After 8 years in God Module, this was the first music project I put together, the first time I was writing most of the lyrics, defining the aesthetic.”

About Ghosts in the Graveyard

Ghosts in the Graveyard released its debut album, “Monsters for the Masses,” on 21 October 2016 through A.D.S.R. Musicwerks. The project was formed by Byron C. Miller, following 8 years as a member of God Module, together with Paul Morgan and Shelly Miller. The debut was recorded by E.J. Bastien, mixed by Michael Wimer and mastered by Jamie King. The band describes its sound as deathrock, goth, darkwave and alternative rock, and is based in Seattle.

The band signed to Re:Mission Entertainment for its most recent studio album, “Absolute Death,” previewed by the single “In the Darkness” in September 2025, the Halloween video “Walkin’ After Midnight” that October, and the video for “Nothing Can Save You” in March 2026.

“Monsters for the Masses: Resurrected” returns the band to its 2016 debut, remastering and re-recording the original tracklist and adding a new cover of the Afghan Whigs’ “Debonair.” The reissue is out now on Bandcamp, with videos for two of its tracks, “Monster Mask: Resurrected Version” and “Old Dark House: Resurrected Version,” released in October 2026.

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