Sonic Panda have released “Invisible Boy” via No Where Records. The Beijing-based Sino-Spanish duo consists of Pere Ibañez and Seni Ren, with Ibañez being the lead writer, and Barcelona-based Carlsed producing the project. A full album is in the making, with the title “Neomelodrama”.

“Invisible Boy” is a mid-tempo electronic and industrial-leaning track focused on isolation, social invisibility, and mental-health strain. The release is paired with a black-and-white official video on YouTube which you can view below.

“Invisible Boy” is a two-song release with the second cut being “Invisible Boy (Carlsed Alternate Version).” The single is available now on all streaming platforms and digital music stores.

About Sonic Panda

Sonic Panda was formed in 2024 as a Beijing-based Sino-Spanish duo built around Pere Ibañez and Seni Ren. Ibañez worked on on audiovisual and photographic work before forming the project. Signed to No Where Records the material is written by Ibañez and produced by Carlsed.

The first release was “Life Is A Flower”, issued on August 22, 2024 through OhMyDog Records. From there, the duo moved into an original-song run with “Foreigners” on January 10, 2025, followed by “King Cobra” on February 28, 2025 and “Stonewall 1969” on June 20, 2025.

The six-track EP “King Cobra (Remixes)” followed on September 5, 2025 and the single “Lucky Seven” on October 24, 2025. “Invisible Boy” is out now while the duo continues work on the debut album “Neomelodrama.”

