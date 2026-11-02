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Los Angeles post-punk duo Deceits released the single “Mi Amor, Mi Vampira Pt. II” on 31 October 2026 via Get Better Records. The Spanish-language track is a sequel to “Mi Amor, Mi Vampira,” which the band put out in 2023.

<a href="https://deceitsband.bandcamp.com/album/mi-amor-mi-vampira-pt-ii-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mi Amor, Mi Vampira Pt. II by Deceits</a>

Kevin “Puppy” Moreno plays bass, electric guitar, synthesizer and piano on the track and produced it with Raul “Riff” Cuellar, who also mixed and engineered the vocals. Francisco Saenz plays drums. Nick Townsend handled mastering. “Mi Amor, Mi Vampira Pt. II” is out as a digital single on Bandcamp.

The single arrives as Deceits continue the “Hurt As Much As Me Tour 2026,” which runs through the end of the year and into early 2027, with confirmed dates including BLOODFLOWERS – Japan Goth & Post Punk Festival in Tokyo on 21 November, Whammy Bar in Auckland on 27 November, Space Academy in Christchurch on 28 November, Valhalla in Wellington on 29 November, The Vanguard in Newtown, New South Wales, on 4 December, and The Tote in Collingwood, Victoria, on 5 December.

About Deceits

Kevin “Puppy” Moreno and Francisco Saenz co-founded Deceits in Los Angeles in late 2021. The duo plays in Spanish and English, drawing on post-punk acts such as the Cure and Bauhaus alongside the Mexican rock band Caifanes, and Moreno has described the project’s sound as a Chicano take on post-punk built around expressive singing, rhythmic variety and the physical energy of the band’s live shows.

Deceits released “Mi Amor, Mi Vampira” as a standalone track in 2023. In 2026 the band released the single “Tren Al Sur” in July, followed by “One Day You’ll Hurt As Much As Me” in August, which Side-Line covered along with a video and a run of autumn tour dates, and “The First Day Of Fall” in September.

“Mi Amor, Mi Vampira Pt. II” continues that run of singles and ties the band’s ongoing “Hurt As Much As Me Tour 2026” to a second chapter of one of its earlier songs, released as a Halloween single on 31 October 2026.

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