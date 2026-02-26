Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German future pop band Solitary Experiments are issuing their archive bonus EPs “Past Perfect” and “Euphoria” as standalone digital releases via the Berlin label Out Of Line Music. Both EPs were previously only available as physical bonus CDs with the albums “Future Tense” and “Phenomena”.

Together, the two EPs present eight cover versions reworked in the band’s melodic electro / future pop style.

‘Past Perfect’ and ‘Euphoria’ tracklists

“Past Perfect” originated as the third disc in the “Future Tense” box set, collecting four cover versions of key 1980s tracks that also appeared on a separate digital EP in 2018.

“Past Perfect” – tracklist

“Pale Shelter” (Tears For Fears cover) “Ballet Dancer” (The Twins cover) “Kein Zurück” (Wolfsheim cover) “Nobody’s Diary” (Yazoo cover)

“Euphoria” (originally issued as “Euphoria – Extraordinary Treatments”) was the bonus CD in the “Phenomena” box and focuses entirely on German and UK 80s pop and rock covers.

“Euphoria” – tracklist

“Für Immer” (Doro Pesch cover) “P-Machinery” (Propaganda cover) “Bitte Bitte” (Die Ärzte cover) “Temptation” (Heaven 17 cover)

Solitary Experiments live at Elektrisch Festival 2026

Alongside the archive activity, Solitary Experiments return to the stage at the Elektrisch Festival in Zwickau on 27 February 2026. The 18th edition of the synth pop-focused indoor event takes place at Club Seilerstrasse, with Solitary Experiments announced on the main bill among other synth and electro acts.

About Solitary Experiments

Solitary Experiments is a German future pop / electro band founded in 1994, with roots in Frankfurt (Oder) and a long-term base in Berlin-Friedrichshain. The project grew out of early experiments by vocalist and lyricist Dennis Schober and keyboardist / programmer Michael Thielemann, who first worked together under the name Plague using an Amiga 500 and a Kawai K4 synthesizer.

Their first demo tape “Risque De Choc Electrique” appeared in 1996 with singer Dana Apitz, followed by a second tape “Death In Small Doses” in 1998. That same period saw their first compilation appearance with “Dein Fleisch” on “Electronic Future Compilation Vol. 1”, early live shows and the arrival of keyboardist Steve Graeber as Apitz left the band.

After signing to Maschinenwelt, the debut album “Final Approach” was released in 1999. Other albums followed: “Paradox” (2001), “Advance Into Unknown” (2003) and “Mind Over Matter” (2005), plus the reworked versions “Final Approach (Totally Recharged)” and “Paradox (Totally Recharged)” in 2006. These were followed by the compilation releases “Compendium” (2007) and “Compendium 2” (2010) and the studio album “In the Eye of the Beholder” (2009).

Solitary Experiments then moved to Out Of Line Music which released “The Great Illusion” (2011) and the club-oriented album “Phenomena” (2013), followed by the 20th anniversary set “The 20th Anniversary Compilation” (2014), orchestral project “Heavenly Symphony” (2015), and the large-scale box set “Memorandum” (2015).

In 2018, Out Of Line issued “Future Tense“. The limited box configurations added the “Simple Present” remix disc and the “Past Perfect” covers EP that now returns as a standalone digital release.

The band’s subsequent studio album “Transcendent” (2022) introduced guest vocal appearances by artists including Elena Alice Fossi and Dirk Ivens.

The current lineup consists of Dennis Schober (vocals), Michael Thielemann (keyboards, sampling, programming), Markus Schmidt (keyboards, percussion) and long-time live drummer Frank Glaßl, with Sebastian Gauff joining as an additional drummer.

