Felsmann + Tiley release 'Always You' (ft. Woodes) video from new album 'Protomensch' on Mute

German synth duo Felsmann + Tiley have released the – excellent – “Always You” video, featuring Australian vocalist Woodes, as the latest visual from their concept album “Protomensch,” released on 13 February 2026 via Embassy One and Mute Artists Ltd. The 12-track record runs to around 34 minutes and continues the pair’s focus on drum-light, synth-driven compositions that bridge club structures and score-like electronics.

Directed by AJ Meadows, the “Always You” video follows a woman confronting a younger version of herself, using mirrored timelines to touch the themes of exhaustion, renewal and self-acceptance. Meadows adss: “When I first heard Felsmann + Tiley’s song ‘Always You’ featuring Woodes, I had a strong emotional reaction to it.”

The “Protomensch” album is available as a 12-track digital release and on physical formats including a limited black vinyl edition in a gatefold sleeve with mirror-foil inner artwork, plus standard 1xLP versions for some territories. The album includes collaborations with Pet Deaths, The Kite String Tangle, Woodes and Laius.

“Protomensch” is the duo’s second full-length album and their first for Mute / Embassy One, following earlier singles and reinterpretation work.

On a personal note, I would recommend this release to anyone looking for a different take on electronic music, not least because its use of rhythm is extremely bare-bones — a rarity these days.

<a href="https://felsmanntiley.bandcamp.com/album/protomensch" rel="noopener">Protomensch by Felsmann + Tiley</a>

The duo have also released a live-show trailer built around “Gabriel,” presenting the “Protomensch” material in a seated performance format with integrated visuals.

About Felsmann + Tiley

Felsmann + Tiley are a German synthesizer composer duo formed by Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley, originally from Stuttgart and now working primarily out of London. The pair met in 2003 on the music-production forum MyOwnMusic.de and quickly realised they shared an interest in trance pads, darker harmonies and club-focused sound design. Under the alias Kamui they released the 12-inch “Ghosts,” followed by a run of high-energy club records under several different names and an international DJ schedule from 2006 onwards.

From the late 2000s, the duo gradually shifted from peak-time club tracks toward drum-free, synth-based compositions influenced by film scores and neo-classical minimalism. This direction crystallised on their 2018 debut album “Tempora,” a 12-track concept work built around the months of the year and released digitally and on limited vinyl editions in partnership with Rare Ware Co. and Mute.

Their reinterpretations of “Solitude” by M83 and “The Most Beautiful Boy” by The Irrepressibles brought the project to wider attention when these versions appeared in the BAFTA-winning series “Top Boy” and the Swedish drama “Young Royals,” and were later issued via Mute Records and Deutsche Grammophon. Further reinterpretation work has included material linked to Moby and Muse, alongside commissions for fashion house Acne Studios.

Between 2018 and 2024, Felsmann + Tiley expanded their catalogue with releases such as the “Retro Vision” EP and standalone tracks like “June.” In 2025 they signed to Mute Records and issued the single “Warum.”

“Protomensch” was released on 13 February 2026 as their second full-length album.

