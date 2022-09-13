Solitary Experiments announces new album ‘Transcendent’ for next month

September 13, 2022

Out on October 28th is the all new Solitary Experiments album “Transcendent”, their 8th so…
Solitary Experiments have launched new single & video'Wonderland'

Out on October 28th is the all new Solitary Experiments album “Transcendent”, their 8th so far. The first print of the album comes as 2CD digibook edition. On the album frontman Dennis Schober invited two guest singers, Kirlian Camera singer Elena Alice Fossil and Dirk Ivens.

On the bonus disc we find four new songs with four guests (In Strict Confidence’s Nina De Lianin, Vanguard’s Patrik Hansson, Me the Tiger’s Gabriella Åström and Beyond Obsession’s Nils Upahl). It also holds 5 additional remixes of album tracks plus 3 more remixes of earlier tracks.

Also to be released is deluxe set holding and exclusive bonus CD with further collaborations. We checked the tracklist and found the following guys singers: Helix, Julia Beyer, Adam is a Girl, Schmoun, Omnimar, Foretaste and Distorted Reality.

Check out the video for the album track “Wonderland”.


