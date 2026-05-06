Solitary Experiments – Past Perfect + Euphoria (Digital EP – Out Of Line)

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“Past Perfect” and “Euphoria” can hardly be considered new work, but rather somewhat forgotten and lesser-known—unless to the fans—tracks by Solitary Experiments. Both EPs were originally released as bonus tracks on the limited albums “Future Tense” (2018) and “Phenomena” (2013).

Solitary Experiments ventures into covering fairly well-known songs by even more well-known bands such as Tears For Fears, Yazoo, Propaganda, Heaven 17, Wolfsheim, and others. In my opinion, they do this in a quite convincing way by retaining the recognizability of the original songs while simultaneously transforming them into a more Electro/Future-Pop approach. Not always obvious when you look at the choice of songs, but overall this is certainly a successful operation with, in my opinion, very successful interpretations of Yazoo’s “Nobody’s Diary” and Doro Pesch’s “Für Immer”.

As far as I am concerned, this kind of work is intended first and foremost for the group’s die-hard fans, but it still allows us to admire the group’s talent in the role of a cover band. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Nobody’s Diary”:

https://solitaryexperiments.bandcamp.com/track/nobodys-diary

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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