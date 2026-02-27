Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Norwegian darkwave-cyberpunk duo Rule Of Two release their new digital single “All Time Low” today February 27, 2026, accompanied by an official music video. The track follows their 2025 debut album “Aiming For the Sun,” which they self-released after a run of singles and EPs.

As pointed out, the release of “All Time Low” is supported by a new official video directed by Kristian Liljan. The visual side of the project has been a core element since the early singles, with Liljan handling the band’s videos and visual aesthetics, including earlier clips for tracks from the “Drowning” and “Echoes” EPs.

The single also shows quite a stylistic shift compared to Rule Of Two’s earlier 2024–2025 material. “All Time Low” clearly pushes their sound into a darker, more disturbing and industrial direction, while it is still rooted in the band’s earlier darkwave sound.

About Rule Of Two

Rule Of Two is a Norwegian darkwave-infused electronic indie project formed in 2023 in Oslo, Norway, by musicians Ronny Flissundet and Kristian Liljan. Both come from the Oslo metal and alternative rock underground and have prior history in bands such as Damokles, Dunderbeist and Kite. Rule Of Two was formed as an electronic side-project focused on more melodic, synth-based material, blending darkwave, synth-pop, dream-pop, trip-hop and ambient.

In this project Flissundet handles lyrics, vocals, guitars and synths, while Liljan is responsible for beats, loops, bass, synths, videos and production.

The band introduced itself in January 2024 with the digital single “Bygones,” which later appeared on their debut “Drowning EP.” Recorded between October 2023 and January 2024 in Oslo, Nesodden and Firenze, the “Drowning EP” was released on June 14, 2024.

The “Echoes” EP, released in January 2025, compiled several of the tracks recorded between 2024-2025 together with new material. The production and mixing was led by Liljan at studios in Oslo and Nesodden.

During 2025 Rule Of Two expanded their catalogue with the “Dancing Drone” EP and singles including “Forever Minus One,” “Cloud Nine” and “Dolores.” Their 10-track debut album “Aiming For the Sun” appeared on November 13, 2025 as a self-released title, mixed and mastered at Crystal Island Studios in Nesodden. The album combines original material with a cover of “Climbing Up the Walls” by Radiohead.

<a href="https://ruleoftwo2.bandcamp.com/album/aiming-for-the-sun" rel="noopener">Aiming For The Sun by Rule Of Two</a>

