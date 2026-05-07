Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Chicago darkwave, electro and dark techno project Sleep Of Mirrors will release its debut album “Crown” on May 8, 2026 via Negative Gain Productions. The ten-track album is available today as an exclusive Side-Line album premiere ahead of the official release. “Crown” is released in CD and digital formats.

The band says this about the material: “The only rule is that the music feels real.” The album material mixes darkwave, electro, dark techno and industrial elements. Negative Gain itself describes the record as a ten-track release about “power, devotion, and transformation” drawing on occult symbolism, and religious imagery.

The album can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sleepofmirrors.bandcamp.com/album/crown" rel="noopener">Crown by Sleep Of Mirrors</a>

A video for “Gemini” is available below.

About Sleep Of Mirrors

Sleep Of Mirrors is a Chicago-based dark electronic project mixing darkwave, electro and dark techno.

The band consists of Jay Ramirez (vocals, synthesizers and assistant production), Santo Gato and Danny Lucero (synthesizers, programming, assistant production, guitars and bass guitars), Christopher Lee (vocals, synthesizers, programming, mixing, production, guitars, bass guitars), and finally Ronnie Canizaro (vocals, assistant production and synthesizers).

Negative Gain Productions signed Sleep Of Mirrors for the project’s first album. “Crown”, out on May 8, 2026. The record was preceded by the “Gemini” video and track, next to “Sacrament” and “Not My Skin”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)