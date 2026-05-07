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The Mechanical Sheep have released “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn“, their fourth single via Maschinen Klang Label. The Bonn-based EBM, industrial and dark electro project is led by Mathew Bonehead, also known as songwriter and co-founder of CIRES with Eric Schmaler.

The title refers to the chant used in H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Call of Cthulhu”. In the story, the phrase is translated as “In his house at R’lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.” Lovecraft wrote the story in 1926; it was first published in “Weird Tales” in February 1928.

The single follows three 2026 releases on Maschinen Klang: “2+2=5”, “Das Lindenblatt”, and “Das Bildnis” featuring Decence. These three singles are already available on Bandcamp.

The accompanying video for “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh!” is available below.

About The Mechanical Sheep

The Mechanical Sheep is an electronic music project from Bonn, Germany. Mathew Bonehead founded the project in 2024. He is also the songwriter and co-founder of CIRES, alongside Eric Schmaler. The project brings a mix of EBM, industrial, and dark electro.

Lyrically the band bases its work on novels, poems, legends, and fairy tales, with references including George Orwell, Edgar Allan Poe, and Goethe.

The Mechanical Sheep release its first material in 2026 via Maschinen Klang with the debut single “2+2=5” on January 15, 2026. “Das Lindenblatt” followed on February 20, 2026, and “Das Bildnis” featuring Decence followed on April 7, 2026. “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn” is the fourth single.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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