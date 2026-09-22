Norwegian band Seigmen returns to Tons of Rock in Oslo in 2027, its third appearance after 2015 and 2024, among the festival’s first 17 confirmed acts.

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Norwegian alternative rock band Seigmen has been confirmed for the 2027 edition of Tons of Rock, its third time on the Oslo festival’s bill following appearances in 2015 and 2024. Seigmen is part of the first wave of 17 artists confirmed for the festival’s 2027 edition, which takes place at Ekebergsletta in Oslo from June 23 to 26.

Announcing the news, the band said they were “honoured” to return to Ekebergsletta, adding: “All good things are three: 2015-2024-2027.”

Also confirmed in the first wave are Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Turnstile, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Helloween, Amon Amarth, Satyricon, Kreator, Motionless in White, I Prevail, Watain, Gåte, GWAR, Blue Medusa, Neckbreakker and OnklP & De Fjerne Slektningene. More artists are still to be announced.

Bassist Kim Ljung, drummer Noralf Ronthi and vocalist Alex Møklebust also play in Zeromancer, the band the trio formed after Seigmen’s split in 1999. The three will already be on the road with Zeromancer in February and March 2027 for the Testimonial Tour 2027, six German shows with support act Lakeside X.

Festival passes go into presale for Tons of Rock newsletter subscribers and Live Nation members on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 10:00 CEST, with general sale following on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 10:00 CEST through Ticketmaster. Other ticket categories go on sale at a later date.

About Seigmen

Seigmen formed in Tønsberg, Norway, in 1989, founded by vocalist and guitarist Alex Møklebust and guitarist Sverre Økshoff under the name Klisne Seigmenn, playing their first show at the town’s “Julerock” event that December. Guitarist Marius Roth Christensen, bassist Kim Ljung and drummer Noralf Ronthi joined in 1990, completing the line-up that remains active today. The band’s sound moved from a hard-edged, grunge-indebted style toward a more dynamic mix of ambient textures, synthesizers and gothic rock across a run of albums that included “Metropolis” (1995) and “Slaver av solen” (1995), two of which were recorded in Los Angeles with American producer Sylvia Massy. Seigmen split after a farewell tour in 1999; Møklebust, Ljung and Ronthi formed Zeromancer in January 2000.

Seigmen reunited in 2005, played further reunion shows in the years that followed, and returned to regular activity from 2012 on, releasing the album “Enola” in 2015. A new album cycle began in late 2023 with the singles “Berlin” and “Kollaps” and three EPs, and continued through 2025 with the single “Så nært” and the album “Dissonans,” released on October 23, 2025 to mark 30 years since “Metropolis.” Side-Line covered that campaign in Seigmen release new single ‘Så nært’ ahead of album ‘Dissonans’, Seigmen celebrates 30 years of ‘Metropolis’ with new album ‘Dissonans’ and an interview with guitarist Sverre Økshoff, Sverre Økshoff (Seigmen): ‘The next album will be insanely fun to play!’. Kim Ljung also records as Ljungblut. Seigmen’s 2027 Tons of Rock appearance continues a run at the festival that began in 2015 and returned in 2024, alongside Zeromancer’s own touring plans for early 2027.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them