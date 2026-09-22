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Winter Sect will release “Graveyard Girl” on October 2, 2026 on Bandcamp and streaming platforms, a new single from the Washington, D.C. goth rock band’s upcoming EP, “Offering.” The track follows “Say Goodbye,” released earlier in 2026.

The sound of ‘Graveyard Girl’

Where “Say Goodbye” leaned into darker territory, “Graveyard Girl” keeps its post-punk backbone but loosens up, pulling in funk bass lines, garage grit, indie pop hooks and a touch of bossa nova rhythm. Singer, lyricist and keyboardist Heather Wayward said the song came together almost by accident during a rehearsal setup: “The song pretty much started with Claudia grooving out on a bass line. It was catchy and I thought let’s do something completely different and not so serious and macabre. First the hook was discovered and we built from there. So with that funk of a groove my mind started walking. Where? Through the graveyard of course. It came together in a cool way and a little twist at the end just makes it fun.”

About Winter Sect

Winter Sect was formed in late 2023 by California native Claudia Neuman and guitarist Anthony Piazza, both members of DC/Baltimore post-punk band Sister Ex, to pursue a feedback-drenched sound spanning goth, new wave, industrial and psychedelic music with a dark, theatrical rock presentation. The lineup is rounded out by Heather Wayward on keys and vocals and drummer Darryl J. Dardenne, with Neuman also on bass and vocals. The band released two singles, “Mystic Twin” and “Haunted House,” in 2024, followed by “Say Goodbye” in 2026. “Graveyard Girl” will appear on the band’s upcoming EP, “Offering.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com