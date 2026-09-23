September 23, 2026

SAVAK marks a decade with ‘Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 23, 2026

SAVAK release “Door Deals And Debt,” a 14-track collection spanning its first decade, on October 23 via Peculiar Works and Ernest Jenning.

SAVAK "Door Deals And Debt" album cover
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

SAVAK releases “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years” on October 23 via Peculiar Works, alongside Ernest Jenning Record Co. The 14-track compilation gathers material from the Brooklyn post-punk band’s first ten years together, drawing on the catalog built across its seven studio albums to date.

The tracklist mixes familiar songs with deeper cuts rather than following a straight singles-only format. Eli Kasan of the Pittsburgh band The Gotobeds wrote the liner notes for the collection and was asked to help pick the tracklist; by his own account on the Bandcamp page, only four of his suggestions made the final cut. Kasan sums up the band’s decade-long run by writing that it amounts to “a decade in and no end in sight.”

SAVAK’s ‘Door Deals And Debt’ tracklist

The 14 songs on “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years” are “Vis-a-Vis,” “No Blues No Jazz,” “Dead Dick,” “How Many Duchesses,” “Reaction,” “Like Gary Wilson Said,” “Paid Disappearance,” “Early Western Traders,” “No Man’s Island,” “Two Lamps,” “Sick Of War,” “Nature Erased,” “Empathy” and “Tomorrow And The Day After.”

SAVAK’s autumn tour dates

SAVAK marks the release with a free record release show at Mama Tried in Brooklyn on October 25, then crosses to the UK for a run of November dates:

  • October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Mama Tried (record release show)
  • October 29 – Norwich, UK – The Holloway
  • October 30 – Newcastle, UK – The Lubber Fiend
  • October 31 – Halifax, UK – Dukes
  • November 1 – Nottingham, UK – The Old Cold Store (JT Soar Fest)
  • November 2 – Oxford, UK – The Library
  • November 3 – Bristol, UK – The Golden Lion
  • November 4 – Birmingham, UK – Centrala
  • November 5 – London, UK – The Old Blue Last
  • November 6 – UK (venue TBA)
  • November 7 – Sheffield, UK – CADS

About SAVAK

SAVAK formed in Brooklyn in 2015 around guitarists and singers Sohrab Habibion, previously of Obits and Edsel, and Michael Jaworski, previously of The Cops and Virgin Islands. Habibion and Jaworski split songwriting and lead vocals between them. Drummer Matt Schulz, also known for his work with Holy Fuck and Enon, rounds out the band’s current lineup; past lineups have included James Canty, Greg Simpson and Benjamin Van Dyke.

The band released its debut album, “Best of Luck in Future Endeavors,” on Comedy Minus One in May 2016. It moved to Ernest Jenning Record Co. for “Cut-Ups” in 2017 and “Beg Your Pardon” in 2018, followed by the 12-inch single “Mirror Maker” in 2019, “Rotting Teeth in the Horse’s Mouth” in 2020, “Human Error / Human Delight” in 2022 and “Flavors of Paradise” in 2024, the latter two co-released with the band’s own label, Peculiar Works. Its seventh album, “SQUAWK!,” followed on May 30, 2025, ten years after the band’s first show. “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years,” out October 23, 2026 via Peculiar Works and Ernest Jenning Record Co., draws its tracklist from across that decade.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Devoted BJ "Ich kann nicht schlafen" single cover

Devoted BJ releases new single ‘Ich kann nicht schlafen’ via KL Dark Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 23, 2026
SAVAK "Door Deals And Debt" album cover

SAVAK marks a decade with ‘Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 23, 2026
Poster for the 19th Elektrisch Festival in Zwickau on 24 October 2026

19th Elektrisch Festival: from industrial pioneers to the new underground in Zwickau

Karo Kratochwil September 22, 2026
Winter Sect

Winter Sect release ‘Graveyard Girl’, new single from upcoming EP ‘Offering’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 22, 2026
Echo Image

Echo Image nears completion of new album ‘My Shadow, My Echo and Me’

Britta Pirkko September 22, 2026