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SAVAK releases “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years” on October 23 via Peculiar Works, alongside Ernest Jenning Record Co. The 14-track compilation gathers material from the Brooklyn post-punk band’s first ten years together, drawing on the catalog built across its seven studio albums to date.

The tracklist mixes familiar songs with deeper cuts rather than following a straight singles-only format. Eli Kasan of the Pittsburgh band The Gotobeds wrote the liner notes for the collection and was asked to help pick the tracklist; by his own account on the Bandcamp page, only four of his suggestions made the final cut. Kasan sums up the band’s decade-long run by writing that it amounts to “a decade in and no end in sight.”

SAVAK’s ‘Door Deals And Debt’ tracklist

The 14 songs on “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years” are “Vis-a-Vis,” “No Blues No Jazz,” “Dead Dick,” “How Many Duchesses,” “Reaction,” “Like Gary Wilson Said,” “Paid Disappearance,” “Early Western Traders,” “No Man’s Island,” “Two Lamps,” “Sick Of War,” “Nature Erased,” “Empathy” and “Tomorrow And The Day After.”

<a href="https://savak.bandcamp.com/album/door-deals-debt-an-essential-collection-from-the-first-10-years" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years by SAVAK</a>

SAVAK marks the release with a free record release show at Mama Tried in Brooklyn on October 25, then crosses to the UK for a run of November dates:

October 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Mama Tried (record release show)

October 29 – Norwich, UK – The Holloway

October 30 – Newcastle, UK – The Lubber Fiend

October 31 – Halifax, UK – Dukes

November 1 – Nottingham, UK – The Old Cold Store (JT Soar Fest)

November 2 – Oxford, UK – The Library

November 3 – Bristol, UK – The Golden Lion

November 4 – Birmingham, UK – Centrala

November 5 – London, UK – The Old Blue Last

November 6 – UK (venue TBA)

November 7 – Sheffield, UK – CADS

About SAVAK

SAVAK formed in Brooklyn in 2015 around guitarists and singers Sohrab Habibion, previously of Obits and Edsel, and Michael Jaworski, previously of The Cops and Virgin Islands. Habibion and Jaworski split songwriting and lead vocals between them. Drummer Matt Schulz, also known for his work with Holy Fuck and Enon, rounds out the band’s current lineup; past lineups have included James Canty, Greg Simpson and Benjamin Van Dyke.

The band released its debut album, “Best of Luck in Future Endeavors,” on Comedy Minus One in May 2016. It moved to Ernest Jenning Record Co. for “Cut-Ups” in 2017 and “Beg Your Pardon” in 2018, followed by the 12-inch single “Mirror Maker” in 2019, “Rotting Teeth in the Horse’s Mouth” in 2020, “Human Error / Human Delight” in 2022 and “Flavors of Paradise” in 2024, the latter two co-released with the band’s own label, Peculiar Works. Its seventh album, “SQUAWK!,” followed on May 30, 2025, ten years after the band’s first show. “Door Deals And Debt: An Essential Collection From The First 10 Years,” out October 23, 2026 via Peculiar Works and Ernest Jenning Record Co., draws its tracklist from across that decade.

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