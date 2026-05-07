May 7, 2026

Stoneburner – Invasive Species (Digital EP – COP International)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 7, 2026
Stoneburner
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Last year, Steven Archer returned with his Stoneburner project and the rather surprising album “Post.Industrial.Occult”, in which he traded his Tribal influences for heavier, Industrial-driven guitars.

The title track, “Invasive Species”, is taken from that album and opens this release with a bang. Guitar and electronic elements are perfectly balanced, driven by harsh vocals and complemented by female chants. An Out Out remix of the track follows, after which we are treated to four additional new songs. On these tracks, Stoneburner explores a different direction, leaning into a more Cinematic approach—except for the final piece, which returns to a more forceful Industrial sound. At times, these Cinematic compositions also venture into Experimental territory, with Archer crafting what feels like sonic collages that occasionally descend into controlled chaos.

In conclusion, this release offers a strong and well-chosen title track, complemented by a handful of songs in which Stoneburner allows himself the freedom to experiment and explore new creative paths which aren’t my favorites. (Rating:6½).

Stoneburner. Silhouette of a singer performing passionately.
Related newsStoneburner Interview: ‘It was finally time to write the Industrial record I have been promising myself’

Listen to “Invasive Species”:

https://stoneburnerofficial.bandcamp.com/track/invasive-species-2

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