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SINE (aka Rona Rougeheart) released the single “Cruel” today April 3 via Metropolis Records. The track previews “La Mordre“, the first full-length album for the project since signing to Metropolis Records. “La Mordre” will be out on May 22 in digital, CD, and LP formats.

The song follows the earlier album previews “Trauma Bondage”, “Succumb To Me” and “Blood + Wine”, all of which are included on “La Mordre”.

<a href="https://sineofficial.bandcamp.com/album/la-mordre" rel="noopener">La Mordre by SINE</a>

Rougeheart described “Cruel” as a song “about people who purposefully choose to be cruel to others. The words are both sarcastic and serious and I like the contrast of the lyrical content against the upbeat nature of the music, which otherwise makes it a fun dance track.”

The album is up for pre-order on Bandcamp as digital, CD, and vinyl.

About SINE

SINE is the Austin, Texas project created by singer and drummer Rona Rougeheart. Rougeheart started SINE in 2016 as an electronic band.

Rougeheart’s first full-length under the SINE name was “INSOMNIÆ”, released on January 11, 2019. That was followed by “Injected” on November 1, 2019. In 2021 she released “Desire, Denial and Paramania”, an 11-track set that pulled together earlier material and collaborations with Chris Connelly and Curse Mackey, plus remixes by Meat Beat Manifesto and NITE.

In 2022, SINE released “Mantis 1” on May 6, followed by the “Mantis 2” EP on August 26 and “Until (Clan of Xymox Remix)” on October 14. In 2023, Rougeheart issued “Find Me” with Sasha Darko and released “From Beyond” featuring Claus Larsen of Leaether Strip. The 2024 album “Luxuria” was produced by Claus Larsen and released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats before Rougeheart moved on to Metropolis Records and issued “Trauma Bondage” in September 2024.

In 2019, Rougeheart opened for Bauhaus in Orlando, which later led to David J bringing her into Shiva Saves. Over time she has also worked with Adrian Sherwood, Chris Connelly, Mark Pistel, Clan of Xymox, Meat Beat Manifesto, Andee Blacksugar, Xiu Xiu, and Mark Stewart.

After the Metropolis signing in 2024, SINE returned with “Succumb To Me” on September 26, 2025 and “Blood + Wine” on February 27, 2026, leading to “Cruel” and now “La Mordre”.

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