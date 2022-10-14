Sine – Manthis 2 (EP – Emergency Hearts)

October 14, 2022

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Sine is an American project driven by female artist Rona…

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Sine is an American project driven by female artist Rona Rougeheart. “Manthis 2” is the artist’s newest EP featuring five cuts.

Content: The songs are touched by minimalism. It’s an Electronic composition empowered by few guitar parts and sensual, female, vocals on top. The last cut sounds more Cinematic.

+ + + : I like the minimalism of Sine, which is mainly emerging at the debut cut. “Virtual Realitease” is a great opener, which reminds me a bit of Depeche Mode with dark and menacing sound treatments and great effects on the vocals. I also like the Industrial touch hanging over the songs. 

– – – : I can’t find a potential hit among the tracklist.

Conclusion: Minimalism isn’t always the most accessible format for Electronic music, but there’s a potential hiding behind this project.

Best songs: “Virtual Realitease”, “Jetset”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.sine.band / www.facebook.com/RonaRougeheart1

Label: www.emergencyhearts.com/ www.facebook.com/emergencyhearts


