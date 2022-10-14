Sine – Manthis 2 (EP – Emergency Hearts)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Sine is an American project driven by female artist Rona…
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Sine is an American project driven by female artist Rona Rougeheart. “Manthis 2” is the artist’s newest EP featuring five cuts.
Content: The songs are touched by minimalism. It’s an Electronic composition empowered by few guitar parts and sensual, female, vocals on top. The last cut sounds more Cinematic.
+ + + : I like the minimalism of Sine, which is mainly emerging at the debut cut. “Virtual Realitease” is a great opener, which reminds me a bit of Depeche Mode with dark and menacing sound treatments and great effects on the vocals. I also like the Industrial touch hanging over the songs.
– – – : I can’t find a potential hit among the tracklist.
Conclusion: Minimalism isn’t always the most accessible format for Electronic music, but there’s a potential hiding behind this project.
Best songs: “Virtual Realitease”, “Jetset”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.sine.band / www.facebook.com/RonaRougeheart1
Label: www.emergencyhearts.com/ www.facebook.com/emergencyhearts
