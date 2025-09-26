Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The US electronic/industrial project SINE, led by drummer/multi-instrumentalist Rona Rougeheart, releases the digital single “Succumb To Me” today via Metropolis Records. The track is co-produced by Rougeheart with Curse Mackey (Pigface) and mastered by Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Meat Beat Manifesto).

“While working on my next album, I decided to open a new session and start something fresh just for fun,” Rougeheart says. “As another track began to form, I was really loving the vibe, so I anchored it around two deep synth bass hits that pan right and left to give the listener a surround sound experience… The lyrics are cheeky and a little sinister, with a dash of sex appeal. It’s definitely one of my favourite SINE tunes to date!”

<a href="https://sineofficial.bandcamp.com/album/succumb-to-me" rel="noopener">Succumb To Me by SINE</a>

Rougeheart describes the sound as mixing industrial textures with “dirty disco” and sub-bass, an approach that literally has become her signature sound. Co-producer Curse Mackey is a frequent collaborator; mastering engineer Mark Pistel has previously worked with Consolidated and Meat Beat Manifesto.

The project signed to Metropolis Records in 2024 and issued the single “Trauma Bondage” in September 2024, accompanied by the video below.

About SINE

SINE is the electronic/industrial project created by New York-born, Austin-based drummer and multi-instrumentalist Rona Rougeheart. She began developing SINE in 2016, drawing on her background as a drummer before taking on vocals, programming, and production.

Early releases were self-issued via Bandcamp, with the debut album “INSOMNIÆ” arriving in January 2019, followed by the “Injected” collection (November 2019). In 2021, SINE released the label compilation “Desire, Denial and Paramania” via Austin’s eMERGENCY heARTS. The “Mantis” EP series followed in 2022, alongside the “Until (Clan of Xymox Remix)” single; “Luxuria” appeared in 2024, leading into a Metropolis Records signing the same year. SINE issued “Trauma Bondage” in September 2024, then returned with “Succumb To Me” on 26 September 2025 while working toward a 2026 album.

Rougeheart’s collaborations and remix history include work with Curse Mackey, Chris Connelly, Adrian Sherwood, Mark Pistel, Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto), and Clan of Xymox. SINE’s catalogue features “Drugs” (with Curse Mackey) on the 2019 debut, the Connelly-featuring single/video “Desolate District” (2020), Sherwood’s remix release “Attack (Adrian Sherwood Remix)” (2022), and the 2024 full-length/edition projects around “Luxuria”.

Touring in 2025 included the Electric Exorcism Tour with Curse Mackey and Void Palace, plus selected dates supporting Clan of Xymox across the US and Canada. SINE also appeared at Cold Waves XIII – Austin on 19 September 2025 at Mohawk (Austin, TX).

