SINE drops new Metropolis Records single ‘Blood + Wine’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

US electronic artist SINE has released the new single “Blood + Wine” via Metropolis Records. The track appears as a two-song digital single on streaming services, with the main version and an instrumental mix, and as a standalone digital release via SINE’s Bandcamp page.

“Creating this song was about capturing the tension of chasing something that always feels just out of reach; the feeling of an endless pursuit,” SINE’s Rona Rougeheart says. Mastering was handled by Mark Pistel, known for his work with Meat Beat Manifesto and Consolidated.

<a href="https://sineofficial.bandcamp.com/album/blood-wine" rel="noopener">Blood + Wine by SINE</a>

“Blood + Wine” is Rona Rougeheart’s first fully self-produced track. Time on the road during 2025 limited her studio schedule but changed her approach: “There was little time to focus on making my new album in 2025, as I was often away on US tours with Clan of Xymox, PIG and Nitzer Ebb. However, being around them taught me a lot. Once home, I started applying the knowledge I had absorbed, which led to this new track. It became a first real test of self-producing, and I was genuinely happy with the result. I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

The single follows the recent Metropolis releases “Trauma Bondage” (2024) and “Succumb To Me” (2025).

About SINE

SINE is the electronic/industrial project created by New York-born, Austin-based drummer and multi-instrumentalist Rona Rougeheart. She began developing the project in 2016, drawing on her background as a drummer before taking on vocals, programming, and production.

Early releases were self-issued via Bandcamp, with the debut album “INSOMNIÆ” arriving in January 2019, followed by the “Injected” collection (November 2019). In 2021, Rougeheart released the label compilation “Desire, Denial and Paramania” via Austin’s eMERGENCY heARTS. The “Mantis” EP series followed in 2022, alongside the “Until (Clan of Xymox Remix)” single; “Luxuria” appeared in 2024, leading into a Metropolis Records signing the same year. SINE issued “Trauma Bondage” in September 2024, then returned with “Succumb To Me” on 26 September 2025 while working toward a 2026 album.

Rougeheart’s collaboration and remix credits include Curse Mackey, Chris Connelly, Adrian Sherwood, Mark Pistel, Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto), and Clan of Xymox. The 2019 debut included “Drugs” featuring Curse Mackey. She released the single/video “Desolate District” featuring Chris Connelly in 2020 and issued “Attack (Adrian Sherwood Remix)” in 2022. In 2024, she released the full-length “Luxuria” and related edition projects.

Also in 2024 she signed with Metropolis Records and released the single “Trauma Bondage” a preview of a 2025 full-length. That first single was followed by the single “Succumb To Me”, co-produced by Curse Mackey and again mastered by Mark Pistel. “Blood + Wine” is her first fully self-produced single on Metropolis.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)