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Swiss-German electro duo SIIE released “Sabotage Remixes” on Cold Transmission Music on 28 August 2026. The two-track digital single reworks “Sabotage”, a song from the band’s 2025 debut album “ACMÉ”, and is available on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

The first track is “Sabotage (Satellite Edit)”, the duo’s own alternative version. The second is “Sabotage (Madd Rod Remix)”, by the Lisbon-born, Berlin-based producer Madd Rod. Cold Transmission Music describes what each version does with the original: “For this release, SIIE revisit ‘Sabotage’ with a fresh alternative version of their own, opening up new textures and perspectives on the original. Joining them is […] Madd Rod, delivering a powerful remix that takes the track into darker, more hypnotic territory.”

<a href="https://siie.bandcamp.com/album/sabotage-remixes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sabotage Remixes by SIIE</a>

Where ‘Sabotage’ comes from in the SIIE catalogue

“Sabotage” is the fifth track on “ACMÉ”, the ten-song debut album Cold Transmission Music released on 2 May 2025. Side-Line covered that release when the label launched the album on vinyl and CD, and reviewed it as SIIE – Acmé. The album runs “Grand Virage”, “Cité Lunaire”, “Tendance”, “Opaque Couché”, “Sabotage”, “Un Moment”, “Monde Bizarre”, “Cowboy Fatigué”, “2112” and “2113 (feat. PHACE)”, with French lyrics delivered half-spoken over synthpop, EBM and techno rhythms.

The remix single is the duo’s second release of 2026. It follows “Indigo”, issued on 17 July 2026 with an official video, ahead of European dates that included support slots on the Nitzer Ebb 2026 tour. No album has been announced as a follow-up to “ACMÉ”.

About SIIE

SIIE formed in 2021 as a Swiss-German duo and work between electro, coldwave, EBM and dark techno, with vocals in French. Their early singles arrived independently, among them “5ème Avenue” with a Waltervelt remix, “Le Sept” with a Joyce Muniz remix, and “Violent”, which carried remixes by Panther Modern and Skelesys.

The band signed to the German label Cold Transmission Music, which issued “Cité Lunair” as the second single from the forthcoming album in January 2025, followed by “Grand Virage”. “ACMÉ” arrived on 2 May 2025 in digital, CD digipak, cassette and vinyl editions, the LP pressed as a limited run on solid light pink vinyl. The album mixes synthpop and EBM with acid-tinged sequences, and closes on “2113” with German producer PHACE.

“Papier Glacé” and “J’attends” followed, then “Indigo” in July 2026, whose live debut came at Amphi Festival in Cologne. “Sabotage Remixes” is the duo’s first remix release and returns to a track from the debut album a little over a year after it appeared.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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