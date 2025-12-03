December 4, 2025

SIIE – Acmé (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 3, 2025
SIIE
SIIE is a Swiss–German duo that has released numerous singles this year, culminating in this 10-track debut album. The record is driven by a strong sense of introspection, digging deeper into the universal pursuit of balance and intensity that shapes different moments of our lives.

This theme is translated into a danceable Electro framework where EBM, Dark-Techno, and even a few Acid-laced sequences intertwine. The tracks are incredibly hard-hitting and are further distinguished by French lyrics delivered in a half-spoken, half-sung style by the female singer. The dark strings that float over the production sound absolutely fantastic.

As far as I’m concerned, this debut album is a very promising introduction to SIIE. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Sabotage”:

SIIE
https://siie.bandcamp.com/track/sabotage

