August 31, 2026

Necrø open a seven-date European tour in Berlin on 2 September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 31, 2026

Portuguese darkwave duo Necrø play seven European cities between 2 and 11 September 2026, opening in Berlin, after their Extramuralhas set in Leiria in August.

Necrø cover artwork for the album "Into Oblivion"
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Ten days after closing their Portuguese summer at Extramuralhas in Leiria, Necrø start a seven-date European tour in Berlin on 2 September 2026. The Lisbon duo of João Vairinhos and Sara Inglês mix darkwave, EBM and industrial electronics, and the run takes them through Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia before finishing in Ljubljana on 11 September. It is their first tour since Into Oblivion, the album Cold Transmission Music released in December 2024.

Vairinhos handles electronics and Inglês sings. The Extramuralhas date on 21 August put them on the Jardim Luís de Camões stage at the fifteenth edition of the Leiria festival, on a bill that also carried The Chameleons, Moonspell and IAMX. Two months before that they played Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig.

Necrø tour dates in September 2026

  • 2 September 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Tommy Weisbecker Haus, with Leere Menge and Daniel Knutz
  • 3 September 2026 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Cafe Club Dock
  • 4 September 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Das LOT, with Ductape
  • 5 September 2026 – Budapest, Hungary – Instant-Fogas / Robot
  • 9 September 2026 – Graz, Austria – Cafe Wolf
  • 10 September 2026 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Močvara
  • 11 September 2026 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Voyager Craft Bar

Cold Transmission Music has not published ticket details for the individual dates.

About Necrø

Necrø is a dark electronic duo based in Lisbon, Portugal, formed by João Vairinhos and Sara Inglês. Vairinhos came out of the Portuguese punk and hardcore scene as a drummer and has recorded under his own name since 2019, alongside work with the instrumental doom project Löbo, The Youths and Wildnorthe. Inglês sings and plays keyboards, and works with Vairinhos in Wildnorthe as well. He composes and records the material; she writes and performs the vocals; the lyrics are credited jointly to Necrø.

The pair opened with the six-track EP “Death Beats” on 17 February 2023, which put “Surviving Pessimism”, “Narcissist”, “X”, “Two Sides”, “Without You” and the title track on record. Live work followed the same year at Portuguese events including Amplifest and Monitor. Cold Transmission Music, run by Susanne Herrmann out of Bad Homburg in Germany, then took the duo on and issued the ten-track album “Into Oblivion” on 6 December 2024 on CD, with limited vinyl and cassette editions. Vasco Vaz played guitar on the title track, João Cabrita added saxophone to “Desolate” and “No Rainbows Underground”, and Sérgio Almeida played piano on “Human”. The duo also appear on the label’s “Zeitgeist+ Vol. 2” and “Zeitgeist Chrome Vol. 2” compilations.

The five-track “Into Oblivion Remixes” arrived on 26 September 2025 with reworkings by Years Of Denial, Madd Rod & Radondo, Xinobi, Cage and Iamtheshadow. Their most recent release is the single “Hanged Man”, out on 6 March 2026. The September dates are their first European run since that single.

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