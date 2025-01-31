Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The dark electro project SIIE has just dropped its second single and video “Cité Lunaire” via the Bad Homburg-based Cold Transmission Music label. “Cité Lunaire” is the second single off the upcoming debut album “Acmé” to be released this spring.

Just like the first single “Grand Virage”, “Cité Lunaire” again blends EBM and synthpop. The single holds 3 tracks and besides the title track it comes accompanied by an electro remix by Panthera, and an extended version of that track.

<a href="https://siie.bandcamp.com/album/cit-lunaire">Cité Lunaire by SIIE</a>

About SIIE

SIIE is a Swiss-German electronic music project based in Hamburg (Germany) that emerged in 2021, blending Darkwave, Techno, and EBM. Thematically their music explores themes of dystopia, human emotion, and the rhythms of daily life.

In 2023, SIIE released their first four singles on the US label Manta Recordings, featuring remixes by Panther Modern, Skelesys, Joyce Muniz and more. They also collaborated with Sian and Damon Jee on a release for Joris Voorn’s label Spectrum.

