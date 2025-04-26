Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German label Cold Transmission has announced the forthcoming release of “Acmé”, the debut album by the Swiss-German electro duo SIIE. The LP is scheduled for release in mid to late June 2025, issued as a limited edition of 300 copies on solid light pink vinyl.

“Acmé” presents a collection of 10 tracks that blend synthpop, EBM, and techno. Cold Transmission says that this might be “the most important signing to the label since Ultra Sunn.”

Performed in French, the album explores themes of introspection and the quest for emotional balance.

The “Acmé” album will also be available in digital CD format earlier, with the 6-panel digipak edition scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. The CD version will include the same 10 tracks.

<a href="https://siie.bandcamp.com/album/acm">ACMÉ by SIIE</a>

Below are the videos for the tracks “Tendance”, “Grand Virage” and “Cité Lunaire”.

About SIIE

SIIE is a Swiss-German duo formed in 2021, merging darkwave, techno, and EBM. Their music, characterized by French lyrics, explores dystopias, emotional introspection, and everyday life rhythms, often floating between the familiar and the surreal.

Inspired by classic cinema aesthetics, SIIE crafts audiovisual experiences with intense visual storytelling. In 2023, the band debuted with singles on the US-based Manta Recordings label, receiving remixes by international artists such as Panther Modern and Joyce Muniz. Collaborations with Sian and Damon Jee expanded their reach to Joris Voorn’s Spectrum label.

