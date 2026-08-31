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The shoot took Freakangel into a Tallinn dungeon and a pole dance studio. The Estonian industrial rock act premiere the official video for Control on 4 September 2026 at 11:00 CEST, six days before they open a three-country Baltic tour with Psycholies and Sugar Rody. A teaser went up on 31 August. “Control” is the closing part of a trilogy the band built with Alfa Matrix across three years, and it turns slower and more introspective than the two singles before it.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/control-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Control EP by FREAKANGEL</a>

D. Darling produced and directed the video and cut it from two separate shoots. The Freakangel footage was filmed at Kultus Club, a members-only kink venue in Tallinn, with Alex Troitsky as director of photography. The pole dance sequence features Daria Khudinskaia and was filmed by Šilanda Sirakova at Hudi Dance Studio. The band describe the result as built on mood rather than plot: “Rather than following a traditional storyline, the video focuses on atmosphere, movement and the tension between attraction, control and vulnerability.”

The song deals with obsession, idealisation and the collapse of an illusion the protagonist built himself. D. Darling and Ocean Black wrote the lyrics and wrote, produced and recorded the track together. Ocean Black has produced every part of the trilogy: “Suicidal (Break The Cycle)” in 2023, “Death Bloom” in 2024 and “Control” in 2026. Alfa Matrix collected all three on the digital “Control” EP on 10 April 2026, then issued the seven-track “Control (Extended)” EP on 26 June 2026 with remixes by Psycholies, PashaRav, Spankthenun and Implant.

Freakangel Baltic tour dates with Psycholies and Sugar Rody

Psycholies, the Bari goth-industrial act led by Vigos von Lies, also remixed “Control” for the extended edition. Sugar Rody is a Tallinn producer and DJ and a co-founder of the Dark Disko night.

10 September 2026 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Klubas Lemmy

11 September 2026 – Riga, Latvia – Klubs Depo

12 September 2026 – Tallinn, Estonia – The Krypt

Freakangel add a fourth September date: 27 September at the Renaissance Alternative Music Festival at Venue 229 in London. Earlier in 2026 the band played Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig on 22 May, the Tallinn Industrial Festival in April and Hard Rock Laager in Vana-Vigala in July.

About Freakangel

Freakangel formed in Tallinn, Estonia, in late 2009, started by Dmitry Ivanov, who works as D. Darling, as an offshoot of his other band Suicidal Romance. The project began as an EBM and industrial outfit and moved towards industrial rock across its first decade. Members credited over the years include Dmitry Ivanov, Roman Demchenko, Artjom Balakshin, Ocean Black and Tanel Könd.

The band opened their catalogue in 2010 with the album “The Faults Of Humanity” and the “Digital Deviations” release, both on Alfa Matrix, and followed with “Let It All End” and “Porcelain Doll” in 2012, “The Book Of Violence” and “The Ones To Fall” in 2013, “Into The Fire” in 2014 and “The Show Of Violence” in 2015. “How The Ghost Became” arrived in 2016 and “In The Witch House” in 2017, both on DWA, before “Death Walks With Us” in 2018. Alfa Matrix marked the debut with “The Faults Of Humanity (X Anniversary Edition)” in 2021 and issued the “The Last White Dance” EP in 2022.

The current run began with the free download single “Death Bloom” in April 2024, followed by a free “Death Bloom (extended version)” EP in October 2024 and the sixteen-track free compilation “Serenity To The Stars, Beauty To The Broken” in September 2024, released ahead of a USA and Mexico tour that October. The “Control” video closes the trilogy that run produced, and the Baltic dates are the band’s first shows since Hard Rock Laager in July.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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