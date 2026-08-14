Shaven Primates released the four-track EP “Kill The Algorithm” on TAD Records on 31 July 2026. The four songs address social media and manipulation.

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Oxford band Shaven Primates released the four-track EP “Kill The Algorithm” on TAD Records on 31 July 2026. The EP runs 17 minutes and 53 seconds.

What Shaven Primates address on ‘Kill The Algorithm’

The EP opens with “Saviour” (4:26), then moves through “Pioneer Way” (3:30) and “Feed” (4:28) before the title track “Kill The Algorithm” (5:28).

Across the four songs the band take on dependency, tabloid conditioning, grievance politics and the mechanics of social media. “Pioneer Way” sets its argument in a Britain of workplace exhaustion and scapegoating, with the line “Commonplace everyday wreck of the UK”. The title track turns on the repeated command of its own name.

Shaven Primates describe themselves on Bandcamp as “a 5-piece dark-wave, art-rock, post-punk band that seeks to push the boundaries of the genre”, adding that their “music is a narrative of human emotion and experience; fear, love and anger resonate through the orchestration, giving a deeply cathartic release”.

“Kill The Algorithm” is on Spotify. The band’s Bandcamp page currently lists their three earlier releases only, so the EP cannot be bought there yet.

About Shaven Primates

Shaven Primates are based in Oxford, UK, and mix darkwave, art-rock and post-punk with harder guitar work. The band’s own summary of that mix is short: their music is “a narrative of human emotion and experience”.

Their Bandcamp discography begins with “Child Of Dirt” on 26 November 2021, followed by “Birds Aren’t Real” on 28 July 2023 and “Chasing The Dragon” on 13 December 2024. Neither Discogs nor Wikipedia holds an entry for the band, so the Bandcamp listings remain the clearest record of their releases.

“Kill The Algorithm” is their first release since “Chasing The Dragon” in December 2024, and the first to carry the TAD Records imprint.

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