ShadowMouth and The Elder Goths released the double single “The Promise of Alchemy/The Death of Chemistry” on 12 August 2026 via Death of the Party Records.

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Pittsburgh industrial project ShadowMouth and Cleveland vocal trio The Elder Goths released the double single “The Promise of Alchemy/The Death of Chemistry” on 12 August 2026 through Death of the Party Records. The two tracks are the final preview of ShadowMouth’s debut album “Modern Alchemy”, due in autumn 2026.

How ShadowMouth and The Elder Goths built the two tracks

Rick Polo and Brooks Farris wrote and performed the music. The Elder Goths, made up of Cassandra Bishop, Lauren O’Janpa and Gina Schultz, sing on both sides. Bishop wrote the lyrics for “The Promise of Alchemy”, which runs 2:29, and Schultz wrote the lyrics for “The Death of Chemistry”, which runs 2:24. Farris produced, engineered and mastered the pair at Electric Fox Studios.

Polo had not met the three singers before he asked them to record, and he describes the approach as a gamble that changed the shape of the release.

“These songs were the result of me taking a shot in the dark and reaching out The Elder Goths group, who I had never met before, and asked if they would provide some of the striking beautifully haunting harmonies that are immediately apparent when first hearing their work,” Polo stated. “But it turned out to be so much more than I could have imagined. The end result was an intense and and really heartfelt delivery which absolutely blew me away. This collaboration felt too important not to highlight. So we decided to release this a single ahead of the record.”

The double single is available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://shadowmouth.bandcamp.com/album/the-promise-of-alchemy-the-death-of-chemistry" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Promise of Alchemy/The Death of Chemistry by ShadowMouth & The Elder Goths</a>

About ShadowMouth

ShadowMouth formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2023 as the project of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rick Polo, who also plays in Baroque Monody and Heck Vektor. Producer and drummer Brooks Farris of Electric Fox Studios completes the working pair.

The project opened with the double single “Poison Nostalgia/Twenty Four Hours” on 4 October 2024, with Dombroski guesting on “Poison Nostalgia”. The debut EP “Purification By Fire” followed on 22 November 2024. Four singles came next: “False (Prophets) Profits” on 20 January 2025, “Your Words, Not Mine” on 21 May 2025, “We Are Sentient” on 1 August 2025 and “DOOM SCROLLERS vs HOLY ROLLERS” on 29 October 2025.

The Elder Goths formed in 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, after Cassandra Bishop, Lauren O’Janpa and Gina Schultz met through the city’s underground scene. “The Promise of Alchemy/The Death of Chemistry” is their first recorded appearance with ShadowMouth.

With the twin tracks out, ShadowMouth close a run of seven releases in under two years and move to “Modern Alchemy”, the project’s first album.

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