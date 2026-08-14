Bizou release the six-track EP “Widow” on Moonboot Records on 25 September 2026, previewed by the single “Death Mag” from The Cave Studio sessions.

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Los Angeles band Bizou will release the six-track EP “Widow” on Moonboot Records on 25 September 2026. The band recorded, mixed and mastered the EP at The Cave Studio in Los Angeles. “Death Mag” is the track already streaming with the digital pre-order.

Bizou put six tracks on ‘Widow’, recorded at The Cave Studio

“Widow” runs “Deep REM”, “Widow”, “No One Can Have You”, “Death Mag”, “Ahead” and “Losing My Memory”. “Death Mag” runs 4:20.

The line-up on the EP is Marisa Prietto on lead vocals, synth, bass and guitar, Josiah Mazzaschi on guitar, synth, programming and backing vocals, Nicole Fiorentino on bass and backing vocals, and Nicki Nevlin on guitar.

Digital pre-orders are open on Bandcamp, with the download offered in 24-bit/44.1kHz. A “Widow” listening party is listed for 24 September 2026, the day before release.

The EP is Bizou’s first new music since the single “Ursula” in October 2023. It is also their first release on Moonboot Records; the band issued their 2018 to 2021 records themselves.

<a href="https://bizou.bandcamp.com/album/widow" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Widow by Bizou</a>

About Bizou

Bizou formed in Los Angeles in 2017 around lead vocalist Marisa Prietto, guitarist and producer Josiah Mazzaschi, bassist Nicole Fiorentino and guitarist Nicki Nevlin. Prietto had previously sung with Wax Idols and Glaare, Mazzaschi came from Light FM, and Fiorentino had played bass with Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt.

The band describe their sound on Bandcamp as “driving post-punk bass + wall of sheeny shoegaze guitars + shifting scales of synths + the propulsive rhythms of darkwave […] all fused together with dreamy vocals”, naming Curve, Cranes, Garbage and PJ Harvey as reference points.

Bizou opened with the single “Superstition” on 25 October 2018. The self-titled EP “Bizou” followed on 1 March 2019 on cassette and digital, then the EP “stilllifeburning” on 10 April 2020. The nine-track debut album “Tragic Lover” arrived on 4 June 2021, also recorded at The Cave Studio. Two singles closed that phase: an LCD Soundsystem cover, “Tribulations”, on 24 July 2023, and “Ursula” on 20 October 2023.

Prietto and Mazzaschi reconvened at The Cave Studio in the summer of 2025. Those sessions produced “Widow”, which now brings Bizou back after nearly three years without a release.

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