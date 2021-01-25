Seattle electronic artist Leandrul drops new single ‘Interim’ from upcoming LP ‘Psychosis of Dreams’ – and it’s beautiful!

From time to time a pearl comes by, and 3 days ago we got word that Seattle-based musician and producer Crosby Morgan aka Leandrul announced a new LP, “Psychosis of Dreams” to be released March 5th on Handsmade. The first single from this release is the beautiful “Interim” and that’s what caught our attention..

We are extremely under the impression of the maturity of the material (the same goes for the earlier release tracks) and can only recommend you all to check it out. The single is the follow-up to last year’s “Psychosis of Dreams Demo” single and the 2018 released “Primal” EP.

<a href="https://leandrul.bandcamp.com/album/psychosis-of-dreams">Psychosis of Dreams by Leandrul</a>

About Leandrul

Leandrul is Crosby Morgan, a female electronic artist whose work largely focuses on mental health. Originally a folk musician and singer-songwriter, Crosby began learning how to record and produce her original music while attending University of California Los Angeles, outside of studies.

It was during this time that she was first exposed to Electronic Dance Music, and she soon began producing electronic music in her bedroom studio. She eventually dropped out of college to fully immerse herself in her career, and began busking as a means to fund her music projects and pay rent.

After self-releasing three folk/experimental folk albums, Crosby dropped her first electronic EP in 2018 under her new moniker, Leandrul.