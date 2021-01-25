Swedish electronic pop pioneers Page return with brand new EP ‘Aska’

The pioneers in Swedish electronic pop, Page (aka Eddie Bengtsson and Marina Schiptjenko) are back with a (strictly 500) limited new EPCD consisting of 6 brand new tracks + 4 bonustracks. The 4 bonus tracks are reduxes from Datapop and Social Amibitions and a coverversion of “Under mitt Skinn” made by classic Swedish punk pioneers Attentat.

Besides the EPCD version, there is also a vinyl, titled “Aska Under mitt Skinn” which is equally issued as a limited edition (300 copies). It combines the tracks from the recent sold out “Under mitt Skinn” EP with the new tracks of the “Aska” EPCD resulting in a full length 11-track vinyl album.

About Page

Page is often credited with being the first band to bring synthpop music to Sweden. Their music and band members (particularly Eddie Bengtsson) influenced many subsequent Swedish synthpop acts, including Elegant Machinery, S.P.O.C.K, Sista Mannen På Jorden and KieTheVez.

Formed in 1980 by Eddie Bengtsson and Marina Schiptjenko, and soon joined by Anders Eliasson, the band quickly gained underground cult-status releasing many singles such as the cult tracks “Dansande man”, “Som skjuten ur en kanon”, “Blå fötter” and “Som en vind”. Though most of their important influential work was released in the 1980s their first album, the self-titled “Page”, was only released in 1991.

Page continued releasing music throughout the 90’s but after a decade of silence, Page resurrected in 2010 releasing an album of newly recorded material called “Nu”. In 2013, Page released “Hemma” on the Swedish label, Wonderland Records. But they would return back to Energy Rekords to release the EPs “Är Det Jag Som Är En Idiot? / Sånt Som Inte Går” and “Lägger av”. The latter was released followed by the album “Det Är Ingen Vacker Värld Men Det Råkar Vara Så Det Ser Ut” in 2017. In 2019 the album “Fakta För Alla” was released.

